Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 805,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,110,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

