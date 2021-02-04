Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

