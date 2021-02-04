Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.