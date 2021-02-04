Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

