Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

