Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after buying an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,591,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,034,000 after acquiring an additional 491,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

