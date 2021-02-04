Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.44.

SBAC opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average is $294.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

