Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 95,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

