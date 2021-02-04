Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.46 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.22. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

