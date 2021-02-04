Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,170,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Public Storage by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

PSA stock opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

