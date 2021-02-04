Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

PSA opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.