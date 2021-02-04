Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $164.11 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

