Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

