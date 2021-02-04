Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

