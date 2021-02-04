Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -608.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.