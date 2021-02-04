Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.32.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

