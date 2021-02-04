Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,396,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 575,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

