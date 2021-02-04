Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

