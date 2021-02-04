Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,232 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

