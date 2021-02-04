Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,708 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.