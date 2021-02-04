Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,233 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $276.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.98. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

