Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,233 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $276.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.98. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

