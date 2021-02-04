Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,693 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

