Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,414 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 805,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,110,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

