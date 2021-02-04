Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,053 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,918,000 after acquiring an additional 169,695 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

