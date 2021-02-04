Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,189 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $146.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

