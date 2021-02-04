Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 23,799 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,799 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

