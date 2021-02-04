Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 267 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $394.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.05 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $405.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

