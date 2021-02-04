Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 414 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.5% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average is $239.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

