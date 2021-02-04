Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 454 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,194.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,180.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

