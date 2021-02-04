Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,255 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

NYSE:HLT opened at $106.60 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

