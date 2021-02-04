Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,203 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.22. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

