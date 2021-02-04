Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

