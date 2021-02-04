Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NYSE:YUM opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

