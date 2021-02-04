Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.59 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Ruff has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $840,765.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

