RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (ETR:RWE) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (ETR:RWE) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €36.26 ($42.66) and last traded at €36.12 ($42.49). 2,016,427 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.90 ($42.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.78 and its 200 day moving average is €33.76. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

