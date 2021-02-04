Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of R stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

