S.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $40,205.54 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One S.Finance token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $40,205.54 and $5.57 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00145950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00099801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00063218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040549 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

S.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

