SAFE DEAL Price Tops $4.10 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00010944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $715,612.27 and approximately $83,943.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00151842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040218 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

