Safe Haven Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $1.02 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00404030 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

