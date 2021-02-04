Safehold (SAFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAFE opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $79.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Get Safehold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.