SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $314,632.83 and approximately $1.43 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001542 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 242.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,225,258 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

