Safex Token (SFT) Reaches Market Cap of $23.20 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and $11,745.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 84.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

