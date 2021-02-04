SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,453.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,599 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000.

SAIL stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,779.22 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

