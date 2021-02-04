Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 57,535 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

