salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.94. The company had a trading volume of 127,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

