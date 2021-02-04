Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

SBH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,706. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

