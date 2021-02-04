Samoth Oilfield Inc. (SCD.V) (CVE:SCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.11

Samoth Oilfield Inc. (SCD.V) (CVE:SCD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Samoth Oilfield Inc. (SCD.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCD)

Samoth Oilfield Inc develops and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. Its producing properties include the Garrington property consisting of three producing wells located to the west of Red Deer, Alberta; and the Willesden Green property with three gas wells located to the east of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

