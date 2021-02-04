San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 1,670 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

