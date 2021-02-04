San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 7,150 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20,428.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.99. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,683. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

